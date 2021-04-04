RBF Capital LLC Invests $3.46 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after buying an additional 69,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 61,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 287.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 47,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $73.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.46. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

