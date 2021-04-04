RBF Capital LLC Invests $3.64 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,708,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,235,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $76.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.22. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.