RBF Capital LLC Lowers Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

RBF Capital LLC cut its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Dorian LPG worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dorian LPG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

In related news, Director Christina Tan sold 13,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $187,407.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,817 shares in the company, valued at $969,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras sold 46,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $624,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,955,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,405,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,784 shares of company stock worth $3,275,505. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

LPG opened at $13.06 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $541.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

