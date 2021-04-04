RBF Capital LLC Lowers Position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

RBF Capital LLC cut its holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,950 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Entravision Communications worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 126,209 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVC stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $341.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. Entravision Communications Co. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $171.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

EVC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

