RBF Capital LLC Lowers Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

RBF Capital LLC cut its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sabre by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 9.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 572,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 115,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

