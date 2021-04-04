RBF Capital LLC Lowers Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

RBF Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 4,285.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

