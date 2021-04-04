RBF Capital LLC Makes New $9.43 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 214,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,433,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of RBF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,088,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,409,000 after purchasing an additional 745,809 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,912 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,974,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,710,000 after purchasing an additional 375,504 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,684,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,055,000 after acquiring an additional 141,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,891,000 after acquiring an additional 90,616 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $47.08 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $47.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12.

