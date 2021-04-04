RBF Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Yelp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YELP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,038.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $10,397,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,239,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 404,406 shares of company stock valued at $12,706,013 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $41.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -244.28 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

