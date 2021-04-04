RBF Capital LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

RBF Capital LLC increased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in JD.com by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.65. The firm has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

