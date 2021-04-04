RBF Capital LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. MicroStrategy makes up approximately 1.0% of RBF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of MicroStrategy worth $12,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MicroStrategy by 491.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,630,000 after buying an additional 702,878 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,647,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,137,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,796,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,708,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $581,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $736,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total transaction of $7,049,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,824.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826. 26.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $703.56 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.39 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,863.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $775.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.56.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

MSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.17.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

