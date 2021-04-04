RBF Capital LLC Purchases 14,300 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

RBF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of MakeMyTrip worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,023,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth $4,621,000. First Growth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth $6,307,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth $11,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $32.08 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The business had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

