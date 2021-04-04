RBF Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Groupon as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRPN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,595 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $62,601,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,301,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,871 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,201 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 539.5% in the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 482,790 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 407,299 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $49.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Groupon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $343.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.81 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. Analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

