RBF Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 13,019.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,353,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Unilever by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Unilever by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,678 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.5139 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

