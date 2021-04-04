RBF Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $53.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

