RBF Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 325,000 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 325,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

