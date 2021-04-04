RBF Capital LLC Sells 1,585 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

RBF Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Crocs makes up 0.8% of RBF Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Crocs worth $9,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $2,516,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,274,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,627 in the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CROX opened at $79.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.58. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. OTR Global initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

