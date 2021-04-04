RBF Capital LLC Sells 17,900 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

RBF Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Newell Brands by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -104.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

