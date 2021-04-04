RBF Capital LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER opened at $57.60 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.