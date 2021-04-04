RBF Capital LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

RBF Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 97,268 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the third quarter worth approximately $624,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 164.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,020 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 113,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,804,358 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $47,423,000 after acquiring an additional 642,929 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 18.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,456,512 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 379,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT opened at $8.46 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. On average, analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

In related news, CEO James David Devries purchased 143,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,336.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David W. Smail acquired 7,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,384.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

