RBF Capital LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

RBF Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $31.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

