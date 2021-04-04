RBF Capital LLC Sells 4,630 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

RBF Capital LLC cut its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $40,590,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $170.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.32 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

