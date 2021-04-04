RBF Capital LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

RBF Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $88.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

