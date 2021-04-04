RBF Capital LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

RBF Capital LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $81,382,000 after purchasing an additional 433,900 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.96.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $71.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

