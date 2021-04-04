RBF Capital LLC Sells 5,650 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

RBF Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Stewart Information Services worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,254,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 63,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.76. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $55.93.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $736.73 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

