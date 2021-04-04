RBF Capital LLC Takes $1 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

VWO stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

