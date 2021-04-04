RBF Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 0.7% of RBF Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,729,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,020,742 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 811.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,899,000 after buying an additional 872,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after buying an additional 861,599 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

NYSE:COF opened at $129.78 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The company has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,185. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

