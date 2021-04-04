RBF Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

RBF Capital LLC cut its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,901 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Gibraltar Industries worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROCK opened at $93.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.74. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.