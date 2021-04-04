RBF Capital LLC Trims Position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

RBF Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,539 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned 2.79% of SIFCO Industries worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SIFCO Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 20.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN SIF opened at $13.74 on Friday. SIFCO Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $81.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.08 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%.

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

