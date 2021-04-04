RBF Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

RBF Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of Victory Capital worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Victory Capital by 68.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 29.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

VCTR opened at $25.89 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VCTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.22.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

