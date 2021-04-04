RBF Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

RBF Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,503,527 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.88% of Civeo worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Civeo during the third quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Civeo during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Civeo by 103.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 105,892 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000.

Civeo stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08. The company has a market cap of $228.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Civeo Co. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $20.67.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $92,651.58. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 10,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $167,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,442 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,439. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

CVEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Civeo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

