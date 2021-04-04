RChain (REV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $313,155.00

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, RChain has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges. RChain has a market cap of $101.25 million and $313,155.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00052655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.89 or 0.00689825 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00027850 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

RChain (REV) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.