Realio Network (RIO) Trading 22.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Realio Network has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $2.21 or 0.00003787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $14.50 million and $528,081.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

