RED Price Down 26.2% Over Last Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $887,470.75 and $65,923.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.67 or 0.00349020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000834 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002376 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000626 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

