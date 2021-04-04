ReddCoin Trading 24% Higher This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $213.61 million and $7.40 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,435.17 or 0.99773104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00037122 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.40 or 0.00926097 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.40 or 0.00454861 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.36 or 0.00319900 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00098931 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002269 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

