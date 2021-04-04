RedFOX Labs Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $415.03 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000542 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.34 or 0.00326394 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00079751 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00108767 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000422 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

