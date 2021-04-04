Reef 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $66.74 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Reef has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $434.22 million and $66.74 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00052643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.02 or 0.00687134 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00070551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00027945 BTC.

About Reef

REEF is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

