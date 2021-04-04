reflect.finance (RFI) Price Hits $1.47 on Major Exchanges

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $13.88 million and approximately $554,627.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One reflect.finance token can currently be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00002503 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00074955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.45 or 0.00314745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00092505 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.92 or 0.00762611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028729 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00017639 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,463,417 tokens. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

reflect.finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

