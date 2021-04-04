Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,680,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.99% of Regency Centers worth $76,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Regency Centers by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 970.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 213.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $60.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

