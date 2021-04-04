Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $10.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will post $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.11 and the highest is $20.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $6.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $47.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.66 to $57.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $39.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.95 to $54.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.50 EPS.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.21.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 4,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $474.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,308. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $470.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

