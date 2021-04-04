Remme (REM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.61 Million

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Remme token can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Remme has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Remme has a total market cap of $5.61 million and $275,907.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00041829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.36 or 0.00686268 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . The official website for Remme is remme.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Token Trading

