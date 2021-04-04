Ren Price Hits $1.09 on Major Exchanges (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Ren has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $141.52 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ren has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00001861 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00053210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.17 or 0.00696491 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00070897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00027965 BTC.

About Ren

REN is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 996,163,051 coins. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

