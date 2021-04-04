Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 17,400 Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.61% of DiaMedica Therapeutics worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 62.8% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 571,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 220,400 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,392,000. 35.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMAC opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.58. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

Several research firms recently issued reports on DMAC. Roth Capital began coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

