Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 36,600 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Amtech Systems worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth $102,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

ASYS opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASYS. Benchmark increased their price target on Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

