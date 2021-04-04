Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 52,705 Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,705 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.51% of United Insurance worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Insurance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 164,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the third quarter worth about $331,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UIHC opened at $7.60 on Friday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $327.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.75.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Insurance from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other United Insurance news, Director Patrick Maroney purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $49,312.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,780 shares of company stock valued at $244,392 in the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

