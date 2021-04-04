Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 7,602 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.93% of Hudson Global worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $18.27.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $27.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Global, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudson Global news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Insiders bought 12,098 shares of company stock worth $180,132 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

HSON has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hudson Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

