Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 331,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.26% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

HMHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.37. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, EVP James P. Oneill sold 14,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $92,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,899.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 11,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $70,866.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,656.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,272 shares of company stock worth $1,368,938 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

