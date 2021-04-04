Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 18,600 Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Docebo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at $90,795,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at $26,961,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,204,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,201,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth $5,510,000.

Get Docebo alerts:

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16. Docebo Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Docebo Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.