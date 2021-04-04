Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 309,800 Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 309,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Kadmon as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kadmon by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KDMN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of KDMN opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.