Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,691 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Dover Motorsports worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dover Motorsports by 11.8% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,161,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVD stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. Dover Motorsports, Inc. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $76.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

