Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 957,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,172 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.64% of GSE Systems worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSE Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,992,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:GVP opened at $1.62 on Friday. GSE Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.65.

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP).

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.